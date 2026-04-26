Remand prisoner in doctor assault case found hanging in Alappuzha jail
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'A 41-year-old man, Sarath Prasad, who was on judicial remand for allegedly assaulting a hospital doctor, was found dead by hanging in his jail cell.',
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'The man had been remanded in custody following an incident where he attacked a duty doctor at an Alappuzha hospital.',
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'Jail officials discovered Prasad hanging from a ventilator in a washroom stall after he failed to return to his cell during allocated time.'
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A 41-year-old man who had been remanded to judicial custody for allegedly attacking a doctor at a hospital in Alappuzha was found hanging in the Alappuzha district jail on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sarath Prasad, a native of Punnappara, Vadackal.
Sarath had been remanded in connection with a case registered on Friday for attacking a duty doctor at an Alappuzha hospital.
The incident occurred when inmates were let out of their cells to use the washroom while meals were being served. When Sarath did not return, it raised suspicion among jail officials.
Officials then broke open the washroom stall and found him hanging from the ventilator. They said he had climbed onto a pipe to reach the ventilator, from which he hanged himself.