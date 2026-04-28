Idukki police probing the twin murder of a 70-year-old woman Marykutty and her 48-year-old son Reji held the main suspect Saji, Mary's other son from a rocky hideout in the forest on Tuesday. Saji, who gave his statement to the police on disappearance of his mother and brother, was found hiding in an isolated rocky terrain in the forest close to his house. Idukki SP K M Sabu Mathew told Onmanorama that special squads were deployed to search Saji, who had been absconding since Sunday.

He will be brought in for a detailed questioning. “We are also awaiting the DNA results of the body parts recovered from the house premises on Monday,” said Sabu Mathew.

Marykutty and her son, residents of Pachadi, Nedumkandam had been missing since April 12. Marykutty's daughter Sini has levelled allegations of serious nature against Saji, saying that he had threatened to kill her and she suspected his involvement in the alleged murder of his mother and brother.

Idukki police said that a detailed probe will also give some answers on the disappearance of Marykutty's husband Mathew. He had been missing since 2018.

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Although Marykutty and Regi had been missing since April 12, Sini filed a complaint only on Sunday, police said. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation that led to the recovery of two bodies from their residence on Monday. The bodies are suspected to be those of the missing duo.

A leg bone, still clothed in what appeared to be part of a pair of trousers, was recovered near the house around 11 am on Monday. A detailed forensic examination followed, leading to the recovery of two bodies around 1.45 pm the same day.

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After the bodies were recovered, Marykutty’s younger son, Regi, went into hiding. Police suspect his involvement in the crime, as neighbours reported that the brothers had frequently fought after drinking.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sini told the media that she strongly suspects Saji is behind the deaths and alleged that he had threatened to kill her a year ago after a scuffle at home.

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“I had slapped him when he tried to hit our mother. After that incident, he said he would kill me if I set foot in the house,” she said, adding that she had not visited the house for a year following the incident.

“They would fight after drinking. But it was Saji who mostly drank and caused a ruckus,” Sini said. According to her, while Reji took care of their mother, Saji would frequently return home drunk and pick fights with Marykutty.