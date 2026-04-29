Kochi: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a nursing assistant at Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital late Monday night, in an incident that has once again sparked concern over the safety of healthcare workers.

The accused has been identified as Aneesh, a native of Thrikkariyoor. The victim, Joji George (46), a nursing assistant at the hospital, sustained injuries to his head and lip during the assault. He is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to Kothamangalam police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm in the casualty department. Aneesh had arrived at the hospital accompanying an injured person involved in another scuffle that required medical attention.

Trouble reportedly began when the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, attempted to force his way into the casualty area, violating hospital protocols.

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“A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) had come in, and bystanders were creating a commotion. After treatment was completed, they were asked to move out. However, the accused tried to re-enter forcibly. When security personnel intervened, he turned violent,” Joji George said.

“He attacked me without any provocation simply because we were enforcing hospital safety rules,” he added.

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Kothamangalam police detained the accused immediately after the incident and later formally recorded his arrest based on the victim’s statement and preliminary evidence.

“We have taken the accused into custody and registered his arrest. CCTV visuals from the hospital are being examined to corroborate the sequence of events,” a police officer said.

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The accused has been charged under several stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 121(1) (deterring a public servant), 329(4) (criminal trespass), and 132 (assault on a public servant). He also faces charges under Section 4(2) of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions Amendment Act, 2023.

The incident has triggered outrage among hospital staff and healthcare worker unions, who say such attacks are becoming increasingly frequent.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Sam Paul termed the assault a “serious matter,” highlighting the pressures faced by casualty staff.

“Our personnel work under immense stress and heavy workload. It is deeply concerning that they are subjected to violence, often by individuals under the influence of alcohol. This is not a routine case. We will pursue all legal measures to ensure maximum punishment,” he said.

Members of the NGO Union and other hospital employee organisations staged a protest on Tuesday within the hospital premises, demanding stronger security arrangements at government healthcare institutions to prevent similar incidents.