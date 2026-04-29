The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll projects major gains for the UDF in Alappuzha district, traditionally considered an LDF stronghold, in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

According to the survey, the UDF is projected to win between five and seven of the district’s nine Assembly seats, a sharp rise from the lone seat it secured in 2021 through Ramesh Chennithala in Haripad. The LDF, meanwhile, is expected to suffer significant losses, with its tally projected to fall to just two to four seats from the eight it won in 2021.

Despite the projected seat gains for the UDF, vote share estimates indicate a closely fought district. The UDF is projected to secure 39 per cent of the vote share, only narrowly ahead of the LDF’s 38 per cent. The BJP-led NDA is expected to garner 17 per cent of the votes.

Ambalappuzha is one of the most closely watched contests in the district after former minister G Sudhakaran entered the fray as an independent following his exit from the CPM. The UDF has extended support to Sudhakaran, while the LDF has fielded H Salam against him. The exit poll, however, projects a narrow edge for Salam, indicating that the LDF may retain the constituency despite Sudhakaran’s rebellion.

In another key contest in Kuttanad, NCP candidate Thomas K Thomas is projected to hold a slender advantage over UDF candidate Reji Cherian and retain the seat.

The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll survey offers the first comprehensive snapshot of voter sentiment across the state. The survey, conducted between April 9 and 24, covered 28,848 voters. The sample was carefully designed to reflect Kerala’s demographic and socio-economic diversity, improving the reliability of the projections.

The exit poll outlines the overall political trend in Kerala, with detailed district-wise insights across all 14 districts. It also decodes key battlegrounds, tracks vote share patterns, and indicates public preference for the Chief Minister’s post.

As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission of India had prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls from 7 am on April 9, 2026, to 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026.