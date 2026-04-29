The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 suggests a reversal of fortunes in Idukki, with the UDF likely to gain the upper hand in the district. The front is projected to win 3 to 5 of the five seats, while the LDF may be restricted to 0 to 2 seats. This marks a significant shift from the 2021 Assembly elections, when the LDF dominated Idukki by winning four out of five seats, leaving the UDF with just one.

In terms of vote share, the UDF is projected to secure 48%, well ahead of the LDF at 38%, while the NDA may garner around 9%. The trend clearly points to a UDF advantage in the district.

In Idukki, one of the key battlegrounds, the exit poll gives UDF’s Roy K Paulose a safe lead over Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine of the LDF, who has held the seat since 2001.

The district comprises five constituencies: Devikulam, Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki and Peerumade. Key winners from the 2021 elections included Roshy Augustine (Idukki), M M Mani (Udumbanchola) and P J Joseph (Thodupuzha).

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The Manorama News–C Voter survey, conducted between April 9 and 24 among 28,848 voters, offers a comprehensive snapshot of voter sentiment across Kerala. The sample was designed to reflect the state’s demographic and socio-economic diversity, enhancing the reliability of the projections.

The exit poll provides district-wise insights across all 14 districts, identifies key battlegrounds, tracks vote share trends and captures public preference for the Chief Minister’s post. As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission of India had prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls from 7 am on April 9, 2026, to 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026.