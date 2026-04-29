A KSEB employee died on Tuesday night after being electrocuted during repair work in Kadirur, Kannur. The deceased has been identified as Rajan (60), of Panchara House, Kadirur.

According to Kadirur police, Rajan, who worked as a contract lineman for the KSEB, reached the spot along with Rajesh A around 9.40 pm after receiving a complaint regarding a power line fault. He was electrocuted while working on the line.

Although he was immediately rushed to the Thalassery General Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later that night. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.