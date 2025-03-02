Malappuram: A 55-year-old man was found dead in a paddy field at Pariyapuram near Perinthalmanna on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Azees, a native of Pattikkunnu. Police suspect that he was electrocuted by a trap allegedly set up to catch wild boars in the area. However, further details will emerge only after a detailed investigation.

The incident comes amid rising concern over frequent wild boar attacks on farmlands in the region. Local residents have been staging protests, demanding urgent measures to address the growing menace.