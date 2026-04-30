Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-621 result today 30/04/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PD 180857 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-621 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PD 180857
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PH 343458
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PD 847745
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0450, 0463, 0896, 1354, 1689, 2824, 3803, 4673, 5115, 5607, 6435, 7060, 7423, 7617, 8261, 8510, 8825, 8991, 9666
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
4712, 5604, 5897, 6809, 7003, 8151
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0015, 0146, 0198, 0251, 0454, 0692, 0732, 1270, 1522, 3117, 3363, 3602, 4071, 4239, 5310, 5678, 5682, 5832, 7141, 8024, 8161, 9063, 9405, 9504, 9830
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0069, 0326, 0365, 0371, 0552, 0608, 0618, 0626, 1038, 1114, 1158, 1202, 1282, 1368, 1497, 1544, 1558, 1595, 1643, 1681, 1693, 1724, 1745, 2091, 2096, 2189, 2249, 2555, 2857, 2868, 3112, 3170, 3256, 3475, 3625, 3664, 3850, 4101, 4111, 4167, 4224, 4275, 4512, 4631, 4699, 4805, 5363, 5452, 5573, 5776, 5871, 5926, 6095, 6134, 6384, 6526, 6669, 6831, 6934, 7071, 7157, 7227, 7259, 7502, 7514, 7651, 8279, 8313, 8460, 8641, 9457, 9620, 9707, 9880, 9920, 9942
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0127, 0298, 0476, 0501, 0647, 0713, 0814, 0960, 1032, 1296, 1385, 1419, 1670, 1786, 1933, 2216, 2268, 2536, 2571, 2586, 2593, 2679, 2709, 2791, 2833, 3074, 3080, 3111, 3216, 3736, 3740, 3770, 3808, 3864, 3886, 3963, 4017, 4096, 4229, 4306, 4464, 4733, 4855, 5071, 5199, 5317, 5470, 5917, 6022, 6062, 6151, 6279, 6371, 6466, 6499, 6663, 6876, 6943, 7067, 7089, 7165, 7293, 7375, 7506, 7573, 7702, 7814, 7965, 8087, 8148, 8271, 8340, 8550, 8559, 8811, 8831, 8909, 9079, 9329, 9340, 9447, 9475, 9725, 9963
Ninth prize: ₹100
0020, 0133, 0153, 0389, 0403, 0442, 0447, 0586, 0601 0609, 0667, 0782, 0817, 0848, 0959, 0968, 1068, 1159 1265, 1365, 1402, 1414, 1466, 1499, 1511, 1587, 1590 1618, 1699, 1791, 1816, 1821, 1885, 1906, 2027, 2051 2103, 2117, 2200, 2294, 2317, 2333, 2355, 2367, 2493 2625, 2652, 2734, 2841, 2959, 2990, 2997, 3006, 3030 3144, 3221, 3244, 3286, 3294, 3333, 3348, 3442, 3470, 3471, 3561, 3565, 3610, 3671, 3820, 4057, 4091, 4099 4164, 4212, 4223, 4254, 4255, 4355, 4409, 4514, 4570 4644, 4716, 4750, 4759, 4794, 4859, 4902, 4928, 4988 5101, 5127, 5396, 5442, 5500, 5660, 5719, 5720, 5809 6027, 6098, 6121, 6182, 6232, 6256, 6396, 6408, 6556 6657, 6732, 6734, 6833, 6896, 6956, 7042, 7109, 7211 7249, 7316, 7336, 7403, 7676, 7812, 7858, 8090, 8105, 8210, 8211, 8232, 8249, 8297, 8424, 8433, 8521, 8553 8619, 8629, 8660, 8843, 8956, 9154, 9177, 9235, 9287 9375, 9431, 9468, 9521, 9539, 9559, 9611, 9637, 9662 9736, 9857, 9970
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-50 result 29.04.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.