A six-minute film with no dialogue, built entirely using artificial intelligence, is quietly carrying a filmmaker from Kottayam onto a global stage. In a year where conversations around AI in cinema are only getting louder, 29-year-old Sachu Mathew Kuruvilla’s short film 'The Light' has found its way into ‘AI Film Award Cannes’, an AI-focused film awards event, marking a significant moment not just for him, but for a new kind of storytelling emerging from unlikely corners.

For Sachu, the recognition feels less like a sudden breakthrough and more like the culmination of a long, uneven journey that began 13 years ago. Back in school, he worked as an assistant director on a small project, an experience that quietly set the direction for everything that followed. What came after was far from linear. A failed 12th grade exam disrupted his plans, and cinema, for a while, took a backseat. He went on to pursue an MBA and now works in Bengaluru in the SBI credit division. But the interest in filmmaking never really left.

The turning point came earlier this year at the Kottayam International Film Festival. Tasked with creating a signature film for the event, Sachu found himself constrained by budget. Instead of scaling down the idea, he took a different route. He turned to artificial intelligence.

“Usually, signature films are either shot or done through animation. Because of budget constraints, I decided to do it with AI,” he said. What began as a practical workaround quickly turned into a creative breakthrough. The film drew attention at the festival, and the response gave him the confidence to push the idea further.

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Around the same time, Sachu shared a story idea with filmmaker Jayaraj, who encouraged him to develop it. That conversation would eventually lead to 'The Light'. The short film, which runs for just six minutes and thirty seconds, was completed in about a month. Sachu handled the writing and direction, while collaborating with an illustrator for the AI-generated visuals.

What stands out about 'The Light' is its restraint. There are no dialogues, only music guiding the narrative.

The film centres on loneliness, unfolding through a gentle connection between a dove, a streetlight and an old man. It also carries a quieter, underlying thread that viewers can read into as they watch.

In addition to its selection at ‘Cannes 2026’, the film has also been chosen for the Burano Artificial Intelligence Film Festival. For a filmmaker with no formal training in cinema, the recognition is significant.

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“I haven’t studied filmmaking academically. I learn by watching films. I watch a lot of movies,” Sachu said, underlining a self-taught approach that is becoming increasingly common in the digital era.

The film also found support from National Award-winning director Sajin Baabu, known for 'Biriyaani'. Sachu had been reaching out to production houses and filmmakers, looking for someone who might be interested in backing or distributing the project. When he contacted Sajin Baabu, the response was immediate. The director connected with the film and came on board as its presenter, lending it both credibility and visibility.

Interestingly, 'The Light' was made without traditional production backing. The entire project was funded through crowdfunding, with contributions coming from family and friends. Even elements like poster design were handled within this close-knit circle, reflecting a collaborative, community-driven effort behind the film.

Technically, the film leans on a mix of widely accessible AI tools, including Gemini, OpenArt AI, and Freepik AI. For Sachu, the process has been as much about learning as it has been about creating. He sees AI not as a replacement for conventional filmmaking, but as an evolving space that filmmakers are still figuring out.

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For now, 'The Light' is not headed for an immediate public release. Sachu is focused on sending it to more festivals, allowing it to find its place within the growing global circuit for AI-driven cinema.