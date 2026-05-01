Wayanad: Following mounting protests from residents over repeated crop raids by wild elephants, the forest department has deployed two kumki elephants in the district. The trained elephants — Pramukha and Unnikrishnan from the Muthanga Elephant Camp — have been stationed at Moodakkolly near Vakery.

South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Ajit K Raman said an elephant patrol team has begun combing operations in deep forest areas with the kumkis, which are elephants trained in rescue operations and other specific tasks, covering the stretch from Kommanchery to Sixth Mile.

The search operations are being led by Irulam Forest Station Range Forest Officer Abdul Gafoor KP and Kuppadi Range Forest Officer Aravindakshan Kandathupara.

The move follows a meeting of local representatives held in the presence of Wayanad Wildlife Warden Varun Daliah. The meeting also decided to deepen trenches in vulnerable stretches, introduce online monitoring of power fences, strengthen night patrols, set up a monitoring committee, and repair damaged fencing systems.