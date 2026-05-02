Kerala lottery Karunya KR-752 result today 02/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KH 710104 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-752 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KH 710104
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KM 163302
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KG 561521
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0317, 0661, 1301, 1317, 1786 2037, 2390, 2470, 2558, 2592, 2594, 4126, 4665, 5191, 5548 5675, 5812, 7529, 7644
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1506, 1812, 4201, 6405, 7849, 8656
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
1438, 2339, 2545, 2814, 3320, 3700, 3713, 3729, 3845, 4012, 4656, 4759, 5529, 5844, 6404, 6520, 6894, 7191, 7722, 7842, 8815, 9012, 9096, 9250, 9972
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0030, 0104, 0512, 0754, 1099, 1251, 1303 1546, 1639, 1682, 1684, 1713, 1858, 1910 1936, 2009, 2108, 2214, 2410, 2553, 2660, 2705, 2839, 2880, 2914, 3135, 3156, 3498, 3601, 3681, 4155, 4549, 4717, 4756, 4770, 4865, 4992, 5160, 5702, 5740, 5937, 6056, 6117, 6200, 6430, 6431, 6510, 6646, 6679, 6812, 7030, 7314, 7341, 7417, 7467, 7656 7694, 7703, 7868, 7913, 7962, 8045, 8394, 8421, 8559, 8896, 8903, 9024, 9141, 9224, 9326, 9415, 9465, 9485, 9847, 9876
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0076, 0098, 0237, 0286, 0455, 0465, 0796 0901, 0912, 0936, 0943, 1044, 1133, 1330 1346, 1347, 1494, 1521, 1554, 2224, 2311 2327, 2364, 2424, 2560, 2593, 2887, 3017 3051, 3269, 3279, 3380, 3527, 3623, 3792, 3809, 3912, 3979, 4128, 4260, 4266, 4371 4437, 4490, 4634, 4643, 4766, 5013, 5253, 5353, 5455, 5549, 5614, 5660, 6119, 6126, 6399, 6458, 6486, 6554, 6664, 6729, 6805 7024, 7102, 7258, 7386, 7446, 7620, 7689 7831, 7902, 7957, 8014, 8021, 8027, 8138 8158, 8251, 8459, 8616, 8642, 8774, 8782 9139, 9142, 9159, 9167, 9237, 9402, 9659, 9867
Ninth prize: ₹100
0136, 0227, 0330, 0337, 0363, 0389, 0469, 0503, 0523, 0594, 0596, 0723, 0918, 0924, 0949, 0961, 1049, 1050, 1272, 1350, 1365, 1423, 1487, 1559, 1567, 1792, 1837, 1915, 1917, 1926, 2021, 2060, 2181, 2187, 2286, 2318, 2380, 2432, 2510, 2568, 2589, 2714, 2833, 2875, 2877, 2915, 3095, 3105, 3260, 3265, 3546, 3599, 3667, 3734, 3815, 3880, 3908, 4018, 4093, 4199, 4246, 4264, 4273, 4348, 4369, 4466, 4718, 4720, 4743, 4830, 4860, 4968, 4995, 5055, 5203, 5290, 5851, 6011, 6074, 6080, 6138, 6195, 6280, 6300, 6319, 6326, 6463, 6492, 6575, 6647, 6649, 6657, 6670, 6680, 6709, 6927, 6939, 6984, 7034, 7171, 7202, 7229, 7263, 7296, 7389, 7431, 7434, 7516, 7545, 7603, 7633, 7666, 7671, 7743, 7871, 7904, 7959, 8016, 8042, 8164, 8184, 8226, 8317, 8330, 8341, 8510, 8754, 8759, 8957, 8997, 9065, 9229, 9438, 9441, 9520, 9538, 9651, 9684, 9719, 9725, 9730, 9810, 9863
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.
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