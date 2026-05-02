A student from Kerala has secured a refund of ₹5 lakh from the state government after challenging the penalty imposed on her for discontinuing a BDS course at a government dental college.

The petitioner, a native of Ernakulam, had enrolled in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme at Government Dental College, Alappuzha, on August 21, 2019. Shortly after, she received an allotment to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) course under the All India Quota and decided to discontinue the BDS course. She approached the college seeking her certificates and a transfer certificate (TC).

However, the college authorities collected ₹5 lakh as liquidated damages, citing Clause 12.2.4 of the admission prospectus for MBBS/BDS courses, before releasing her documents on September 14, 2019.

Challenging this, the student moved to the Kerala High Court, arguing that such a penalty applies only if a candidate discontinues the course after the official closing date of admissions. She maintained that she had informed the college about her decision immediately after receiving the new allotment.

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The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, in a counter affidavit, contended that the student withdrew just a day before the closing date, leaving insufficient time to fill the vacancy created in the BDS course.

However, the court noted that the student had approached the Principal as early as September 7, 2019—well before the deadline—and that the Principal did not dispute the claim. It observed that despite being aware of her decision, the authorities delayed action while awaiting payment, resulting in the vacancy remaining unfilled.

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Finding merit in the student’s arguments, the High Court directed the authorities to refund the ₹5 lakh at the earliest. It also stipulated a three-month deadline from the receipt of the judgment’s certified copy, failing which the amount would attract 6% annual interest until payment.

Following the ruling, the state government reviewed the matter, including the KEAM 2019 admission guidelines, and approved the refund. The Health and Family Welfare Department has since directed the Director of Medical Education to disburse the amount promptly and report compliance.

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In another instance in 2025, the government waived a ₹10 lakh penalty imposed on an MBBS student of Government Medical College, Manjeri, who sought to discontinue the course after failing the first-year examination.