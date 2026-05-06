Malappuram: In a heartwarming and unusual post-election story in the state, politics and friendship came together in an unexpected way—ending with the delivery of a prized milch cow.

When the assembly election results declared a shining victory for the Congress-led UDF, Kunnath Musthafa, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker and dairy farmer from Kaanoor near Tirur, emerged as the winner of a friendly yet high-stakes bet. His prize? A four-year-old cow capable of producing up to 16 litres of milk a day.

The bet had been placed 15 days before the polls between Musthafa and his friend Mahesh, a CPM branch committee member from Pathambad in Niramaruthoor. Both seasoned dairy farmers, the duo often found themselves debating politics. This time, their disagreement turned into a wager over who would form the next government in Kerala.

Mahesh firmly believed that the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) would retain power. Confident in his prediction, he promised Musthafa that if the LDF lost, he could pick any one cow from his seven-strong herd. Not to be outdone, Musthafa pledged one of his own cows if the UDF failed to win.

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Recalling the moment the bet was sealed, Musthafa said it happened casually during a visit to Mahesh’s brother’s house, where he had gone to purchase two cows. “We were discussing politics, and I asked him who would win. He was sure LDF would come back. I disagreed, and that’s when he suggested the bet,” Musthafa said. “His wife was there and happily witnessed it.”

When the results proved Mahesh wrong, he didn’t hesitate. Around noon on May 4, shortly after the results were announced, Mahesh called Musthafa and asked him to come collect his prize.

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By 5 pm that evening, Musthafa reached Mahesh’s house, where he was invited to choose any cow he liked. After careful consideration, he selected a healthy four-year-old milch cow—valued at approximately ₹70,000.

“It was Mahesh’s wife who happily handed over the cow,” Musthafa said. “She even recorded a video as I took the cow home," he added.