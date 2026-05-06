Kochi: Once the focus of local clean-up efforts, the Punjathodu canal is once again emerging as a matter of concern, with residents alleging rampant accumulation of plastic waste and lapses in its management.

Efforts to clean and restore the canal were earlier undertaken in the Ponnurunni East Division. However, residents now say waste from other divisions is flowing into Punjathodu, effectively undoing those efforts.

In the Ponnurunni East Division, floating barriers were installed in the canal to trap plastic waste at specific points, allowing for its collection and removal. This intervention had significantly improved the cleanliness of the stretch passing through the division.At the barrier set up near Aisha Road, accumulated plastic waste was being regularly cleared to prevent it from moving downstream, thereby protecting the lower stretches of the canal. However, it is now alleged that instead of properly removing the collected waste, the barrier is being repeatedly broken, allowing the waste to flow downstream.

Social activist Dipin Dileep has alleged that a corporation contractor himself broke the barrier the other day and released the accumulated waste into the canal. Once discharged from the Aisha Road barrier, the waste tends to get trapped at a railway culvert on the border of the Ponnurunni East Division. This accumulation has been causing severe hardship to children at a nearby anganwadi and residents of surrounding households.

Although the High Court had earlier issued clear directions, including the proper removal of waste trapped at the Aisha Road barrier, residents allege that these instructions are not being followed. Instead, the waste is being pushed back into the canal without proper collection and disposal.

Residents warn that continued neglect of Punjathodu could lead to serious health hazards. Following public complaints, the Palarivattom police conducted an inspection at the site.