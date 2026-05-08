Thrissur: Renowned poet and critic K Satchidanandan on Friday resigned as president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, saying it was natural for people in such positions to step down following a change in government.

Satchidanandan announced his resignation while attending a Vyloppilly memorial event at the Akademi in Thrissur. Speaking to reporters, he said he had come to formally vacate the post after the political change in the state.

“It is natural that people holding similar posts vacate them following a change in government. I have come here to vacate the position,” he said.

Satchidanandan had served as president of the Akademi for the past four years. His tenure was scheduled to end later this month.

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During the recent Assembly election campaign, Satchidanandan had triggered controversy after publicly stating that the Left Democratic Front government should not return to power.