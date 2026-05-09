Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leaders, including former Opposition leader V D Satheesan, veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph, reached Delhi late on Friday night to a charged political atmosphere, with grand receptions, slogan-shouting supporters and intensifying lobbying over the selection of Kerala’s next chief minister following the United Democratic Front’s sweeping Assembly election victory.

Satheesan received a rousing welcome from League and MSF workers at Kerala House, where supporters draped shawls over him, carried him on their shoulders and celebrated the UDF victory by cutting a cake. In contrast, MSF workers raised slogans against Sunny Joseph upon his arrival, reflecting the growing tensions and factional undercurrents within the Congress-led alliance as the leadership race gathers momentum.

The developments came after AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following meetings with newly elected MLAs, MPs and UDF alliance leaders in Kerala.

The Congress leadership is expected to hold detailed discussions with the three main contenders for the chief minister’s post — AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala — before taking a final decision. Discussions are also likely with Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala affairs Deepa Dasmunshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi will not intervene directly in the discussions and that the final decision will be taken by Kharge. Rahul Gandhi also reportedly declined to meet the AICC observers who had returned from Kerala.

A caricature of VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal. Illustration: Manorama

Celebrations and protests

Satheesan, who arrived in Delhi for the chief ministerial discussions, received a grand welcome on Friday. Ponnani MLA Nawsheed Ali was also present at Kerala House along with Muslim League leaders. Though senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had booked a room at Kerala House, he did not arrive amid the commotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders, who left Thiruvananthapuram around 7.30 pm on Friday, reached Delhi at around 12.30 am. As soon as Satheesan’s car arrived on Jantar Mantar Road, where Kerala House is located, League and MSF workers gathered raising slogans. Leaders draped shawls over him and carried him on their shoulders into Kerala House.

Celebrating the UDF victory, supporters cut a cake before Satheesan quietly proceeded to his room without speaking to the media. Soon after, Sunny Joseph arrived at Kerala House, but the celebratory atmosphere quickly turned tense as MSF workers raised slogans against him. Amid the pushing and crowding, Sunny Joseph shook hands with some workers and managed to enter his room.

ADVERTISEMENT

While both Satheesan and Sunny Joseph maintained complete silence, Chennithala had already begun his journey to Delhi with a measured response to the developments. Although he had booked a room at Kerala House, he stayed away from the chaotic scenes there. MSF workers reportedly waited for Chennithala until 2 am before dispersing.

The programme had been organised in the name of the Gen Z collective and NSUI activists from various universities. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has remained in Delhi, avoiding his usual public engagements.

Observer’s report

Maken and Wasnik had travelled to Kerala on Wednesday and met Congress MLAs, MPs and UDF ally leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday before returning to Delhi later that night.

The observers submitted their report to Kharge on Friday, saying it included the names suggested by newly elected Congress MLAs along with their views. Addressing reporters, Wasnik dismissed social media reports claiming to reveal the preferences of MLAs.

“Whatever is being propagated is false and baseless. It does not reflect facts,” he said.

The observers also rejected speculation over delays in finalising Kerala’s next chief minister, stating that the party had begun the process immediately after the Assembly election results were declared on May 4. The Congress Legislature Party had unanimously passed a resolution authorising Kharge to appoint the CLP leader, who will become Kerala’s next chief minister.

Despite the observers maintaining that MLAs had left the final decision to the party high command, uncertainty continues over whether the leadership will choose Satheesan or Venugopal for the top post.

Party sources indicated that Satheesan enjoys stronger backing among UDF allies, while Venugopal is believed to have the support of a majority of Congress MLAs. Chennithala also remains in contention, though the primary contest is widely seen as being between Satheesan and Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Congress workers across Kerala intensified social media campaigns and protest marches demanding that Satheesan be named chief minister. Across several Malabar districts, which delivered one of the UDF’s strongest electoral performances in recent history, large-scale demonstrations erupted on Friday night demanding that Satheesan be named chief minister.

The protests came despite a stern warning from the Congress leadership against public campaigns and street demonstrations in support of individual leaders during the leadership selection process. Apart from Congress workers, cadres of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Welfare Party of India (WPI), the political arm backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, participated actively in the rallies.

Supporters argue that Satheesan led the UDF campaign and played the central role in the alliance’s emphatic victory, which ended the Left Democratic Front’s decade-long rule in the state. Several party workers also cautioned the leadership against selecting a candidate whose elevation could trigger a byelection.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, the UDF secured a landslide victory with 102 seats, while the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats. The LDF, which had won 99 seats in 2021, was reduced to 35 seats.