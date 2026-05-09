Kavalam: The widening gap between bridges and their approach roads is emerging as a major safety concern in Kuttanad, with repeated accidents triggering widespread concern among commuters.

After similar issues at the Mankombu Civil Station and Champakulam bridges, the approach road of the Kainady bridge too has now caved in, worsening the plight of motorists. Despite the dangerously sunken condition of the approach roads on both sides, the Public Works Department is yet to initiate corrective measures.

Hundreds of vehicles, including KSRTC and school buses, use the bridge on the Kurichy–Kavalam road every day. Smaller vehicles, especially cars, frequently scrape against the sharply raised edge while climbing onto the bridge, often resulting in accidents and vehicle damage.

Accidents involving two wheelers skidding and overturning have also become frequent at the spot. Locals allege that the Roads wing of the Public Works Department has turned a blind eye to the issue, claiming that the repairs fall under the jurisdiction of the Bridges wing.

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Even months after the approach road of the Mankombu Civil Station bridge caved in, and despite a fatal accident being reported there, authorities are yet to take meaningful action. Similar problems have now surfaced along several other bridges and culverts on the recently reconstructed AC Road as well. As a result, many culverts along this otherwise straight road now function more like speed breakers due to the uneven surface.

Local residents blame these recurring problems on construction practices that fail to take into account the unique geographical conditions of Kuttanad. According to them, a permanent solution can be achieved only by lowering the spans at the zero point while constructing major bridges such as those at Mankombu, Champakulam and Kainady.