A paint shop at Ramanattukara, Kozhikode, caught fire on Sunday afternoon, resulting in a loss of more than ₹1.5 crore. Fire officials from the Meenchanda Fire Station and the Beach Fire Station arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

The blaze broke out around 1 pm at the Indian Associates paint shop owned by Ashraf of Mambayil House, Mannoor. After receiving the information, three units from the Meenchanda Fire Station and one unit from the Beach Road Fire Station arrived at the spot and began dousing the flames.

After over two hours, the fire was brought under control. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to the Meenchanda Fire Force, the owner reported a loss of ₹1.5 crore.