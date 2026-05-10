Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-54 result today 10/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MX 902016 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-54 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MX 902016
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – MU 698662
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MS 230946
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
1703, 1985, 2482, 3166, 4495, 4797, 4979, 6373, 6450, 6807, 6971, 7134, 7740, 8166, 8211, 8707, 8838, 9692, 9958
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0076, 0370, 0437, 6256, 8496, 8833
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0459, 0695, 0866, 1624, 2020, 2104, 2717, 3295, 4119, 4536, 4723, 5065 5197, 5306, 5581, 5617 5936, 6435, 6933, 7070, 7335, 7393, 7705, 8790, 9830
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0119, 0241, 0335, 0494, 0507, 0840, 0965, 1086, 1616, 1877, 2131, 2222, 2275, 2519, 2562, 2571, 2575, 2592, 2687, 3021, 3409, 3621, 3710, 4063, 4229, 4241, 4270, 4488, 4603, 4787, 5123, 5269, 5390, 5405, 5538, 5677, 5809, 5923, 5957, 6123, 6338, 6420, 6584, 6600, 6629, 6714, 6745, 6954, 6966, 7015, 7128, 7177, 7194, 7397, 7430, 8026, 8088, 8157, 8172, 8305, 8398, 8432, 8493, 8524, 8854, 8887, 9250, 9298, 9336, 9405, 9664, 9694, 9773, 9924, 9954, 9964
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0051, 0103, 0147, 0254, 0256, 0620, 0631, 0685, 0731, 0770, 1038, 1062, 1156, 1431, 1551, 1678, 1870, 1899, 2088, 2137, 2270, 2329, 2385, 2686, 2778, 2821, 3138, 3293, 3335, 3441, 3448, 3509, 3602, 3820, 3859, 3988, 4032, 4494, 4559, 4599, 4641, 4734, 4832, 4837, 5121, 5596, 5667, 5934, 5937, 6141, 6191, 6283, 6324, 6504, 6545, 6548, 6713, 6773, 6804, 6884, 6894, 7108, 7148, 7336, 7353, 7418, 7693, 7770, 7772, 7788, 7929, 7995, 8042, 8064, 8145, 8194, 8209, 8282, 8380, 8394, 8423, 8514, 8599, 8935, 9081, 9181, 9233, 9408, 9480, 9676, 9907, 9915
Ninth prize: ₹100
0001, 0005, 0032, 0129, 0206, 0282, 0317, 0343, 0374, 0376, 0390, 0404, 0442, 0448, 0451, 0546, 0590, 0659, 0690, 0806, 0831, 0865, 0897, 1283, 1486, 1492, 1523, 1590, 1636, 1842, 1993, 2010, 2156, 2347, 2379, 2398, 2447, 2617, 2659, 2759, 2795, 2926, 2951, 2980, 3002, 3097, 3110, 3133, 3148, 3210, 3211, 3218, 3242, 3296, 3385, 3392, 3421, 3486, 3544, 3743, 3756, 3843, 3880, 3884, 4598, 4684, 4719, 4727, 4764, 4770, 4774, 4878, 4912, 4917, 4957, 5198, 5236, 5240, 5263, 5278, 5364, 5536, 5591, 5739, 5791, 5805, 5869, 5970, 5996, 6129, 6149, 6202, 6208, 6220, 6290, 6305, 6335, 6370, 6399, 6431, 6451, 6483, 6672, 6689, 6841, 6857, 6895, 6914, 6960, 6993, 7062, 7201, 7225, 7494, 7546, 7583, 7710, 7792, 8077, 8118, 8132, 8223, 8278, 8335, 8399, 8409, 8429, 8561, 8885, 9022, 9046, 9122, 9123, 9226, 9282, 9300, 9395, 9411, 9425, 9478, 9594, 9609, 9641, 9659, 9754, 9829, 9919, 9997
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.