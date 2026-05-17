2 Malayalees dead, 8 injured in Udupi accident
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Two individuals, Jyothi and Arya from Pala, Kottayam, have tragically passed away following a road traffic accident in Dali, Karnataka.
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A further eight people, including seven Keralites (three of whom are children) and the jeep driver, sustained injuries in the collision between a jeep and a lorry.
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The incident occurred at approximately 3 pm as the group was travelling from Kudajadri to Kollur, with some of the injured reported to be in a critical condition.
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Two Malayalees died, and seven others, along with the driver, were injured in an accident at Karnataka's Dali. The deceased have been identified as Jyothi and Arya, from Pala, Kottayam.
The accident occurred around 3 pm when the group, travelling from Kudajadri to Kollur in a jeep, collided with a Lorry at Dali in Karnataka's Upudi district.
The injured include 7 Malayees, including 3 children- Arya (20), Ayaan (5), Aavani(8), Arjun (9), Mini(60), Abi(37), Jyothish(43)- and the jeep driver Devaraj, a native of Kollur.
Some of the injuries are reported to be critical.