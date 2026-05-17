Kozhikode: Mystery continues to surround the death of a pregnant woman who was killed after a car caught fire near Cheruvannur in Perambra three days ago, as her relatives have alleged a possible conspiracy involving her husband, who narrowly escaped the incident.

The victim, 28-year-old Sona, a native of Kakkaramukku, died in the fire while her husband, Rajin Lal (Lalu), sustained burn injuries. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Kakkaramukku Junction in Perambra.

The couple were returning to their house after consulting a doctor in Kozhikode when their car suddenly caught fire near a paddy field at Othayathuthazham. Rajin reportedly jumped out of the vehicle into a nearby canal to extinguish flames that had spread to his clothes. However, Sona, who was seated in the back seat, was unable to escape as the fire rapidly engulfed the rear portion of the car.

Although a Fire and Rescue Services unit from Perambra reached the spot quickly, local residents had already begun rescue operations using water from a nearby stream. Initially, rescuers did not realise that another person was trapped inside the vehicle. Sona was found lying in the back seat, with the collapsed roof of the car covering her body, making it difficult for bystanders to notice her immediately. The rear door was also found locked.

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Sona’s relatives have now raised serious allegations against Rajin, suspecting that the fire may have been deliberately caused. They are preparing to approach the police with a formal complaint within the next two days.

According to family members, the couple had ongoing marital issues, and they suspect that “something deadly” may have been placed inside the car, leading to what witnesses described as a mild explosion concentrated in the rear seat area.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Sona’s uncle Sathyanesham said the family has several unanswered questions regarding the incident.

“Why was Sona seated in the back seat instead of the front seat? When the accident occurred, Rajin tried to save himself by jumping into the water body. He did not open the rear door, nor did he inform local people who came for the rescue that another person was trapped inside the car. Only a detailed investigation can reveal the truth,” he said.

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Relatives also pointed out that Rajin’s family members were absent from Sona’s funeral, which has further deepened their suspicions.

The car involved in the incident was reportedly only five years old and had no known history of major mechanical issues. Family members argue that if the fire had been caused by a short circuit, the engine compartment under the bonnet would likely have been damaged as well.

Rajin had returned from the Gulf just three months ago. Sathyanesham also claimed that on the day of the incident, Sona had confided in her cousin about several personal issues in her marriage, and urged police to investigate all possible angles.

Sona and Rajin Lal had married for love after meeting through social media while Rajin was working abroad. Their relationship reportedly faced difficulties after Rajin became involved with another woman and planned to marry that woman. Sona had earlier approached the police with a complaint and had even attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train near Vadakara railway station. Following mediation talks at a police station, Rajin eventually agreed to marry Sona. Despite opposition from both families, the couple entered into a registered marriage in 2023 without their families’ consent.

Meanwhile, forensic experts and Motor Vehicles Department officials inspected the accident site on Saturday morning. A scientific team from the Kozhikode District Forensic Unit examined the vehicle and collected samples for analysis.

Investigators found that only the interior of the car had been completely burned, while the engine compartment remained largely unaffected. The fire had not spread into the bonnet area, raising further questions about how the blaze originated. Police said a final conclusion can only be reached after forensic and postmortem reports are received. Meppayur police have already recorded statements from Sona’s relatives regarding the allegations against Rajin, who remains under medical treatment.