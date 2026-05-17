Thrissur: Two women died, and three others were injured after a car met with an accident at Chuvannamannu on the national highway near Pattikkad. The deceased have been identified as Vilasini (76) of Chirayath House, Chevoor, and Rajalakshmi (75) of Nadakkal House, Perinjanam.

The injured are Sheeja (50), Srihari (24), and Babu (50). They have been admitted to the hospital, and Sheeja’s condition is reported to be critical.

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm today on the stretch towards Thrissur. The car, travelling from Palakkad, reportedly lost control and crashed into a pillar of the aqueduct at Chuvannamannu.

All five occupants were rushed to the hospital immediately after the accident, but two of them succumbed to their injuries.

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Officials from the Peechi Police and the National Highway recovery team reached the spot and initiated further proceedings.