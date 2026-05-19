Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the swearing-in of the new UDF government in Kerala, uncertainty grew over the allocation of portfolios in the V D Satheesan Cabinet, amid continuing political negotiations and discontent from sections within the ruling alliance.

Chief Minister Satheesan had said on Monday that the portfolios would be officially revealed only after the list is submitted to Governor Rajendra Arlekar and published in the Gazette. The delay comes amid pressure from coalition partners and community groups over key departments in the new government.

The Latin Catholic Church has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of representation for the community in the newly announced Cabinet. The Church has also reportedly opposed the move to allocate the crucial Fisheries portfolio to the IUML. Despite the community having four MLAs — Tony Chammany, J Vinod, A D Thomas and M Vincent — none found a place in the ministry. In protest, representatives of the Church stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony of the Satheesan Cabinet on Monday. Following the controversy, the Chief Minister visited the Bishop’s House at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram and held discussions with Vicar General Fr Eugene Pereira.

Sources in the Indian Union Muslim League indicated that P K Kunhalikutty is likely to handle the Industries and IT portfolios. Other major departments expected to go to IUML ministers include Education, Public Works, Local Self-Government and Urban Affairs.

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Congress sources had earlier indicated that the new government may witness an unconventional redistribution of portfolios. According to party insiders, Chief Minister Satheesan is expected to retain key departments including Finance, Ports and Law. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is likely to be given the Home and Vigilance portfolios — departments traditionally held by the Chief Minister in Kerala. KPCC president Sunny Joseph is expected to handle the Revenue portfolio.

The uncertainty over portfolio allocation has fuelled speculation about intense last-minute bargaining within the coalition, particularly after the Congress attempted to balance regional, community and factional interests while forming the 21-member ministry.

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The Congress ministers in the Cabinet are V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

The IUML ministers are P K Kunhalikutty, N Samsudheen, K M Shaji, P K Basheer and V E Abdul Gafoor. Mons Joseph and Anoop Jacob represent the Kerala Congress and KC (Jacob) respectively. Shibu Baby John represents the RSP in the ministry, while C P John is the CMP representative in the Cabinet.