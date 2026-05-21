Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-624 result today 21/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for P N 945080 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-624 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – P N 945080
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PT 771990
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PV 714581
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0054, 0244, 0617, 2281, 2662 3384, 3534, 4830, 5485, 7194 7244, 7348, 7402, 7816, 7974, 8065, 9046, 9745, 9921
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1477, 2891, 3532, 6206, 6919, 9514
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0326, 0385, 0915, 1529, 1641, 2274, 2429, 2477, 2513, 3980, 4146, 4343, 4441, 4576, 5229, 5549 5659, 7263, 7424, 7566, 7621, 8202, 9136, 9277, 9472
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0100, 0308, 0678, 0722, 0874, 1006, 1063, 1105, 1154, 1174, 1340, 1450, 1615, 1783, 1794, 2134, 2171, 2200, 2206, 2221, 2511, 2558, 2602, 2672, 2807, 2819, 2926, 3052, 3561, 3639, 3799, 3893, 4247, 4356, 4618 4630, 4655, 4857, 4975, 5035, 5069, 5115, 5265, 5544, 5929, 5967, 6285, 6468, 6677, 6705, 6759, 6959, 6961, 7106, 7378, 7477, 7519, 7768, 7801, 8263, 8311, 8451, 8510, 8637, 8736, 8750, 8810, 8908, 8927, 9190, 9204, 9254, 9260, 9619, 9663, 9758
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0039, 0063, 0093, 0189, 0195, 0264, 0286, 0417, 0462, 0549, 0582, 0884, 0919, 1060, 1128, 1133, 1198, 1311, 1697, 1731, 1747, 2039, 2103, 2279, 2391, 2424, 2521, 2624, 2922, 2999, 3012, 3222, 3360, 3470, 3519, 3793, 3851, 3936, 4046, 4081, 4094, 4157, 4248, 4363, 4515, 4548, 4745, 4755, 4799, 4999, 5126, 5150, 5160, 5204, 5212, 5282, 5554, 5908, 5937, 5980, 6116, 6422, 6655, 6669, 6838, 6869, 7070, 7230, 7296, 7332, 7514, 7905, 7941, 8101, 8482, 8570, 8586, 8614, 8682, 8870, 9029, 9500, 9813, 9891
Ninth prize: ₹100
0001, 0082, 0115, 0119, 0154, 0206, 0208, 0272, 0285, 0436, 0440, 0520, 0532, 0700, 0727, 0744, 0801, 0834, 0907, 0914, 0941, 0957, 1016, 1036, 1092, 1112, 1130, 1247, 1279, 1341, 1388, 1565, 1665, 1724, 1739, 1781, 1807, 1808, 1876, 1884, 1904, 1944, 2015, 2028, 2049, 2110, 2115, 2207, 2235, 2473, 2592, 2693, 2876, 2907, 2913, 3236, 3405, 3477, 3565, 3576, 3592, 3691, 3712, 3858, 3860, 3865, 4039, 4175, 4236, 4252, 4590, 4686, 4716, 4753, 4762, 4776, 4829, 4862, 4876, 5025, 5061, 5112, 5137, 5155, 5388, 5454, 5541, 5569, 5616, 5646, 5683, 5693, 5710, 5869, 5944, 5964, 6079, 6089, 6250, 6257, 6267, 6277, 6278, 6318, 6322, 6491, 6556, 6594, 6791, 7037, 7068, 7069, 7100, 7105, 7124, 7232, 7317, 7481, 7511, 7527, 7640, 7775, 7961, 8016, 8017, 8170, 8240, 8282, 8302, 8337, 8400, 8404, 8509, 8659, 8778, 8799, 8897, 8970, 9119, 9186, 9213, 9270, 9313, 9320, 9325, 9370, 9460, 9537, 9566, 9650, 9698, 9747, 9845, 9848, 9885
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.