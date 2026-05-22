Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Friday termed as “extremely unfortunate” the incident in which an iron piece fell onto a car at Palarivattom, where Phase II Metro construction towards Infopark is underway, injuring a young woman on her hand.

Kochi Metro said stringent action would be taken against the contractor company and that a memo had been issued to the contractor, directing it to provide all necessary support, assistance and compensation to the injured woman.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night during the de-shuttering work of the deck slab. Following the incident, KMRL directed the contractor, Afcons Infrastructure, to immediately suspend such works until further notice.

KMRL also said a detailed high-level inquiry would be conducted into the incident and that additional measures would be taken to further strengthen the existing safety mechanisms.

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According to KMRL, the suspended works will resume only after road traffic is diverted and all additional safety measures are fully implemented.