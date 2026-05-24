The state government will focus on building a strong team of leading professionals to transform Kerala into the region with the highest number of aviation projects in Asia, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said.

Speaking at reception organised for him and newly appointed Ministers and MLAs at the Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium on Sunday, Satheesan pointed out that the state was facing a brain drain problem, which, he said, must be addressed by offering better opportunities to the youth.

“Brain drain happens because young people are leaving the state. We must provide quality education, better jobs and support for new ventures that attract them to Kerala and encourage them to stay,” he said.

He also recalled the announcement of the Senior Citizens Department following the first Cabinet meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A society’s progress can be measured by how it treats its senior citizens,” he said, adding that by the end of the government’s term, Kerala should be recognised globally as a civilised society that cares for its elderly population.

He stressed the need to care for senior citizens, ensure justice for future generations, keep the youth close to the state and uphold secularism while maintaining inclusivity towards all religions, adding that no compromise can be made with respect to these.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from actors Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban, the event was attended by MLAs from Ernakulam district, along with Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody and Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey. During the function, Mammootty honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a traditional ponnada.

Speaking at the event, Kunchacko Boban said he hoped the new government would rise above party lines, beliefs, ideologies, religion and caste to become a government for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish that it brings new hope and revival in every way,” he said.

Mammootty also addressed the gathering and recalled his experience portraying a Chief Minister in films, while noting that serving as a real Chief Minister carries immense responsibility.

“Acting lasts only for a brief period and becomes easier with experience. But being an actual Chief Minister is an extremely difficult task,” Mammootty said.

“This immense responsibility now rests on the shoulders of our Chief Minister. It must be handled with care — listening to people from all walks of life, addressing their concerns and engaging with them,” he added.

In the presence of the actors, Satheesan also said Ernakulam district should be developed into the centre of the Malayalam film industry.