The EMEA Higher Secondary School, Kondotty, Malappuram, won the Manorama Nalla Paadam award of ₹1 lakh, earning recognition for a range of initiatives, including the ‘Speak Easy’ project, which aims at enhancing students’ communication skills.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan presented the awards. The activities under the Nalla Paadam initiative in the previous year centred on the theme ‘Nadu, Nannma, Arogyam’ (land, goodness and health).

Karrara Government UP School, Attappady in Palakkad secured second place, carrying a prize of ₹50,000. The award was given for initiatives including organic farming on half an acre of land and a programme to help tribal students learn Malayalam.

Mount Carmel High School, Kottayam, won third place with a cash prize of ₹25,000. The school was recognised for initiatives such as setting up a food stall to support the livelihoods of migrant workers and using income from organic vegetable farming for charitable activities.

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CM calls for strong democratic values, civic awareness among students

Chief Minister V D Satheesan called for strengthening democratic values and civic awareness among students, while also urging them to cultivate empathy and social responsibility.

Speaking while distributing awards to the winners of the grand finale of Nalla Paadam, he said students should cultivate empathy for the marginalised, the distressed and those in pain. He noted that Nalla Paadam has addressed several environmental issues, conveying the message that nature is an integral part of human life. Stressing that the challenges of climate change are already evident, he said society is responsible not only for protecting human health but also for safeguarding the environment. Nature and all living beings, he added, must be viewed with compassion. He also described the waste management initiatives promoted through Nalla Paadam as exemplary.

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According to the Chief Minister, the initiative helps instil in students a sense of solidarity with those suffering due to illness and financial hardship. No one should be excluded on the basis of caste, religion or gender, he said, adding that the idea of equality must be strengthened through such programmes.

The CM also urged students to cultivate the habit of reading from an early age and to make the pursuit of knowledge a lifelong journey. Knowledge makes individuals humble, and a kind word from students, he added, can offer immense comfort to those who have lost hope in life. One should not strive for personal improvement alone, but also help uplift friends and peers, while sharing the values of Nalla Paadam with others. A strong young generation must be nurtured to drive social and economic change, he added.

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Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody and AMMA President Shwetha Menon also interacted with the students. Malayala Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram presided over the function. Malayala Manorama Associate Editor P J Joshua and Assistant Editor Sulfikar also spoke. Biju Prabhakar, former Managing Director of KSRTC, civil service officer and writer P Lipin Raj and social worker Dr M S Sunil served as jury members for the finale.