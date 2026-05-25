Alappuzha: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the assault on KSU and Youth Congress leaders during protests against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Nava Kerala Yathra in Alappuzha has held that the security personnel involved will not be entitled to protection under official duty.

In its report, the SIT states that the actions of the Chief Minister’s gunman and security team fell outside the mandate of a Z-plus category VIP security detail. It also flags violations of the 'Yellow Book' guidelines on VIP security, brought out by the Central government.

As per protocol, a VIP caught in a conflict zone must be swiftly evacuated, leaving law and order to the local police. Instead, on December 15, 2023, the security personnel allegedly assaulted KSU district president A D Thomas (now MLA) and Youth Congress state secretary Ajay Jewel Kuriakose, who had waved black flags at the Chief Minister’s convoy. The SIT termed this a clear breach of protocol and a serious lapse in security procedure.

The report further notes that VIP security teams are required to remain in close proximity to the protected person, moving in vehicles ahead of and behind the convoy and stopping only when the VIP’s vehicle halts. In this case, however, the personnel got down and assaulted the protesters only after the Nava Kerala bus carrying the Chief Minister had passed the spot. The SIT also observed that the security team was not in continuous proximity to the Chief Minister at the time. This lapse triggered a traffic blockade involving ambulances and fire and rescue vehicles, compounding the security failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also points out that the police personnel already deployed at the spot had brought the situation under control before the security personnel arrived and carried out the assault. The SIT also points out a key irregularity: while the personnel were authorised to carry only handguns, they allegedly used cane sticks during the attack. The report notes that these canes were longer than standard police lathis and are not officially issued by the police department.

Evidence collection in progress, focus on visual records

Prior to questioning the five police personnel accused in the case, the investigation team is currently focusing on collecting maximum evidence. Video footage recorded by the media currently serves as the primary evidence and has already been submitted to the court. The police are also gathering CCTV visuals from nearby locations, along with mobile phone footage captured by people present at the scene. Once the evidence collection is completed, notices will be issued to all five accused officers to appear for questioning.



SIT confirms ADGP M R Ajithkumar’s role in case diary alteration

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), meanwhile, has confirmed the involvement of ADGP M R Ajithkumar in altering the investigation report related to the assault case. The finding is based on the statement given by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Alappuzha, who had earlier investigated the case. The SIT has also confirmed the involvement of two Grade ASIs attached to Ajithkumar’s office in manipulating the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT further gathered that the 'reference report' to be submitted before the court was prepared at the ADGP’s office and handed over to the investigating officer concerned. A detailed report on the alleged assault involving Pinarayi Vijayan’s gunman Anil Kumar, security officer Sandeep, and others, along with the subsequent police action, will be submitted to the DGP in the coming days.

According to the DySP’s statement, he was summoned to the ADGP’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and instructed to bring the case diary on a pen drive. The contents were copied by two Grade ASIs at the office. After examining the case diary, officials at the ADGP’s office questioned the quality and pace of the investigation, making remarks such as, “Is this how the case is being written?” and “How long has the investigation been going on?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Grade ASI who had accompanied the DySP to the office too was verbally reprimanded by officials there.

Officers from Alappuzha were also made to wait at the ADGP’s office for two days in connection with the case. On August 15, 2024, the altered case diary was handed back to them. The reference report meant for submission in court was also provided on a pen drive from the ADGP’s office. The report, which effectively gave a clean chit to the accused, including the gunman, was later submitted before the court.

Original report confirms assault despite police intervention

The initial investigation report stated that the KSU and Youth Congress leaders who had shown black flags at the Chief Minister were assaulted by the security team even after local police personnel had removed them from the scene.

According to the report, Anil Kumar and his team jumped out of the Chief Minister’s escort vehicle and thrashed the protesters using baton-like sticks. The report was later altered to portray the assault as part of `official duty,' effectively giving the personnel a clean chit.

It further noted that although gunmen and security personnel are not authorised to carry lathis or sticks, such weapons were allegedly used during the assault. The report also pointed out that a recommendation in the original inquiry calling for further action after examining CCTV footage and other evidence was never acted upon.