The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-55 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BJ 659839

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BG 334040

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BE 248939

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0344, 0494, 0617, 1358, 1845 1896, 2929, 3239, 3641, 3851 4803, 5836, 6156, 6904, 7523 7599, 8836, 9159, 9789

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

2377, 2943, 4120, 5229, 6238, 7924

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0142, 0312, 0399, 0602 0706, 2402, 2683, 3015, 3133, 3359, 4131, 4200, 4461, 4776, 4966, 6095, 6234, 6688, 6928, 8117, 8291, 8312, 9001, 9275, 9442

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0176, 0819, 0870, 1342, 1359, 1514, 1575 1619, 1727, 1797, 1854, 1908, 2101, 2436 2528, 2529, 2644, 2707, 2726, 2937, 2976 3232, 3233, 3305, 3376, 3855, 4141, 4453 4516, 4654, 5001, 5051, 5102, 5135, 5363 5458, 5470, 5493, 5635, 5691, 5824, 5849 5942, 5971, 6021, 6214, 6277, 6437, 6454 6726, 6734, 6735, 6854, 6871, 6895, 6949 7095, 7284, 7504, 7509, 7630, 7689, 7712 7860, 7916, 8255, 8260, 8504, 8571, 9165 9187, 9231, 9276, 9677, 9811, 9975

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.