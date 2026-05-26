The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which was accused of handing out bribes to Veena Vijayan, the daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CMRL had sought a court order quashing the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate in view of bribery and money laundering allegations against the company.

After Justice T R Ravi pronounced the decision, the CMRL's counsel sought a 2-week extension of the interim order passed by the court, deferring the summoning of the CMRL officials till the disposal of the plea. However, the court was not inclined to allow the request.

The court orally remarked, "I'm not really inclined. I don't think it should be done. Even otherwise, I feel that without a further notice, they'll not be able to do anything. So when a further notice comes, you are always free to."

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The petition was filed by officials of CMRL: Senior Manager NC Chandrashekharan, Senior Officer Anju Rachael Kuruvila, Chief Financial Officer KS Suresh Kumar and Managing Director SN Sasidharan Kartha to quash the proceedings initiated by the ED arising out of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The petition was also filed seeking a stay on the proceedings, including a stay on the summons issued against the officials.

It is alleged that CMRL has handed bribes to Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and her company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, as well as other public servants and carried out illegal financial transactions.

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(With LiveLaw inputs)