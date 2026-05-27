Thiruvananthapuram: With KPCC president Sunny Joseph signalling his willingness to step aside, the Congress in Kerala is set for a major organisational overhaul at the top.

Sunny Joseph has formally informed the Congress high command of his readiness to resign from the post due to his induction into the state Cabinet as a minister. In a letter submitted to the central leadership, he also suggested that a new president be appointed at the earliest. Once the AICC approves his proposal, discussions on his successor are expected to begin.

With working presidents A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunadh also inducted as ministers in the Kerala Cabinet, further organisational changes are likely in the state leadership, along with the appointment of a new KPCC president. A reshuffle in the District Congress Committee (DCC) leadership is also under active consideration.

Potential contenders for the KPCC president’s post include Kodikunnil Suresh, special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, Lok Sabha MPs Benny Behanan and Anto Antony, senior leaders K C Joseph and Joseph Vazhackan and KPCC working president Shafi Parambil. The stance of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal will be crucial in finalising the decision. Chief Minister V D Satheesan is also expected to prefer a leader acceptable to him.

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Meanwhile, Sunny Joseph remains dissatisfied over being allotted the Electricity portfolio after being assured the Revenue Department. The Revenue portfolio was eventually given to A P Anil Kumar following intervention by the Congress high command, amid complaints that key departments were being unevenly distributed between the majority and minority communities. Although there were discussions about assigning an additional major portfolio along with Electricity to the KPCC president, the proposal did not materialise. As the decision rests with the central leadership, Sunny Joseph has chosen not to comment on the matter.