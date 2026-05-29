A murder convict on parole died by suicide in front of his girlfriend’s house in Kozhikode’s Atholi on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Akhil, who had been serving a sentence in connection with the 2023 murder of his wife’s friend. He was reportedly out on parole at the time of the incident.

According to Atholi Circle Inspector Sajith, preliminary findings suggest that a dispute involving his girlfriend may have led to the incident. Police, however, said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to his death.

“The body has been sent for postmortem examination,” the officer said.

Atholi ward member Sugathakumari said the incident occurred during the early hours of Friday. According to her, the girlfriend’s family had been awake until around midnight and no unusual issues or disturbances were noticed at the time.

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Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.