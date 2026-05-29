Kochi: Senior Kerala Congress leader and former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister T U Kuruvilla passed away on Friday night at the age of 89. A two-time MLA from Kothamangalam and a prominent figure in both Kerala politics and the Jacobite Syrian Church, Kuruvilla was declared dead at 9.12 pm at a private hospital in Kochi.

Hospital sources said he had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) for age-related ailments and kidney-related complications. His condition worsened in recent days after he developed pneumonia.

Kuruvilla leaves behind a public life spanning several decades, during which he held key positions in local self-government institutions, public sector undertakings, the Kerala Congress and the Jacobite Syrian Church.

Kuruvilla began his political career in grassroots governance and earned a reputation as an able administrator and organiser. He served as president of the Keerampara Panchayat for 14 years and later chaired the Standing Committee of the Kothamangalam Municipality.

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Over the years, he was entrusted with several important public appointments, including the Chairman of the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), Chairman of the Plantation Corporation of Kerala and Member of the Rubber Board.

He entered the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2006 after winning from Kothamangalam and retained the seat in the 2011 Assembly election.

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Kuruvilla was inducted into the VS Achuthanandan-led Cabinet as PWD Minister in 2006 following the resignation of PJ Joseph. His tenure, however, ended in September 2007 after allegations linked to a land transaction in Munnar triggered a political controversy.

Subsequently, a police investigation into the allegations did not find evidence to support the charges against him. At the time of his death, Kuruvilla was serving as Deputy Chairman of the Kerala Congress.

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Apart from his political career, Kuruvilla played a significant role in the affairs of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church. He served as Almaya Secretary of the Church and was Convenor of the Angamaly Diocese Trust for several years.

In recognition of his contributions to the Church and society, he was conferred the title of ‘Chevalier’, regarded as one of the highest honours bestowed on a layperson by the Church.

Born on September 13, 1936, at Oonnukal near Kothamangalam, Kuruvilla was the son of Uthup and Mariam of the Thombrayil family, Chelad.

He completed his schooling in Keerampara, Vadavucode and Thiruvalla before obtaining a Diploma in Engineering from Carmel Polytechnic College, Alappuzha.

He is survived by his wife Chinnamma and five children - Reena, Renu, Remi, Rekha and Eldho.

Condolences poured in from political leaders, church dignitaries and community organisations across the state. Many remembered Kuruvilla as a grassroots leader who maintained close ties with his constituency and remained active in public life for decades.

His body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.