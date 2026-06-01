Rajakumari: The state government is all set to seek a review of the High Court order banning boating at Anayirankal Reservoir, three years after the restriction was imposed in the wake of human-wildlife conflict concerns linked to a troublemaking tusker named Arikomban.

During his visit to Munnar the other day, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunath assured the Congress leaders who had submitted a memorandum on the issue that the government would revisit the ban. It is learnt that the government is considering filing a fresh affidavit before the High Court seeking a review of the order.

Boating in the Anayirankal Reservoir was banned by the High Court on July 14, 2023, following recommendations from an expert committee formed in response to the growing menace of Arikomban, the rogue wild elephant that had wreaked havoc in the Chinnakanal and Santhanpara regions. The committee, which also included a top Forest Department official, had advised prohibiting boating in the reservoir as a measure to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Although Arikomban was tranquillised, captured and translocated on April 29, 2023, the ban on boating at Anayirankal still remains in force. As the restriction had been imposed through a High Court order, boating could not be resumed without the court reviewing its directive. However, the previous LDF government did not take any steps to file a fresh affidavit seeking reconsideration of the order.

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Local residents, meanwhile, contend that there is little justification for continuing the ban exclusively at Anayirankal when wild elephants are also found in major tourism destinations such as Idukki, Mattupetty and Thekkady, where boating activities continue without similar restrictions.

Idle fleet, mounting losses

Following the ban on boating at Anayirankal, a fleet of boats comprising a pontoon boat, two speed boats and four pedal boats has been left idle and is steadily deteriorating. According to a Special Branch report, this has resulted in an estimated loss of around Rs.1 crore to the Hydel Tourism Department,

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Though a couple of attempts were made earlier to relocate the boats, both were stalled due to local opposition. Apart from the losses caused by the deterioration of the vessels, the department is also incurring a daily revenue loss of up to Rs.1 lakh during the peak tourist season. Once a bustling destination that drew large numbers of visitors for boating, Anayirankal now sees only a trickle of tourists.

Since the suspension of boating activities, the Hydel Tourism Department estimates to have incurred an annual revenue loss of nearly Rs.1 crore. Following the ban, the centre's management was handed over to a charitable society on a revenue-sharing basis. Allegations have since emerged that the previous LDF government did not take further steps to revive boating in order to avoid cancelling the contract with the CPM-linked charitable society that currently operates the centre.

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Calls to examine the scope for e-boats

The expert committee had also found that diesel-powered boats contributed to air pollution, while the noise generated during their operation provoked wild elephants. Based on these findings and in accordance with the committee’s recommendations, the High Court decided to impose a ban on boating at Anayirankal.

In this context, the Hydel Tourism Department had informed the High Court that the feasibility of introducing e-boat services could be explored as an alternative. However, no further action was taken thereafter.