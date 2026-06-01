Thiruvananthapuram: Schools across Kerala reopened on Monday amid colourful Praveshanolsavam celebrations, marking the start of a new academic year for lakhs of students. General Education Minister N Samsudheen said more than 3.14 lakh students had enrolled in schools across the state this year.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the state-level Praveshanolsavam at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, and welcomed the new batch of students, emphasising the importance of knowledge, a scientific temper, and parental involvement in education.

Also Read Over 3.14 lakh new students welcomed as Kerala schools reopen with Praveshanolsavam celebrations

Recalling his own school days, Satheesan spoke nostalgically about the excitement of reopening day.

"In those days, there was rain on the first day of school. We would walk through the rain carrying umbrellas. For us, rain symbolised the reopening of schools," he said.

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The Chief Minister noted that parents send their children to school with great hopes and expectations and highlighted the significant role played by mothers in Kerala's educational progress.

"Mothers have played a huge role in enhancing the educational status of the state. A majority of participants in PTA meetings are mothers. Parents and teachers should maintain a close relationship and work together to identify and nurture the skills of children," he said.

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Addressing students, Satheesan said the world was witnessing an unprecedented explosion of knowledge and information.

"The speed at which information is generated has increased tremendously. By the time an engineering student graduates, much of what they learned may already have become outdated. Every minute brings new discoveries," he said.

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Referring to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, he said technological advancements must be guided by human wisdom and responsibility.

"A dagger or revolver can be used for murder only with human intervention. Human inventions become dangerous only through human misuse. But artificial intelligence has the potential to move far ahead without direct human control. Therefore, it is essential to continuously acquire knowledge and develop a thirst for learning," he said.

Satheesan also outlined the government's plans to strengthen higher education in the state.

"The UDF government is striving to establish Centres of Excellence in Kerala. Students will no longer have to go abroad for quality education. We will bring institutions of excellence, advanced courses and centres that promote scientific temper to Kerala," he said.

Describing children as the state's greatest investment, the Chief Minister said they would be the ones to realise Kerala's future aspirations. He also urged parents and students to actively resist the spread of narcotic substances in society.

The event was presided over by Education Minister N Samsudheen and attended by Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Transport Minister C P John, public representatives and personalities from the fields of art, culture and education.

Preparations for the state-level celebration included meetings involving teachers' organisations, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, political parties, voluntary organisations, cultural activists, education experts, government officials, PTA representatives, school management committee members, teachers, alumni and youth groups.

A 101-member organising committee was formed for the event, with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh serving as chairman, Education Standing Committee chairman Chempazhanthy Udayan as vice chairman and Sreeja Gopinath as general convener.

Meanwhile, with lakhs of students returning to classrooms across the state, the Motor Vehicles Department imposed restrictions on tipper lorry operations in several districts during peak school hours to ensure the safety of children commuting to and from schools.