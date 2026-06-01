The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed concern over the cruel treatment of students in medical colleges while hearing an anticipatory bail plea of the HOD of the Kannur Dental College, where 22-year-old Nithin Raj died by suicide on April 10.

During the hearing, Justice A Badharudeen orally remarked that the medical colleges across the state are 'ruining students' and are treating students, very 'cruelly'. He added that this treatment also extends to PG students.

He clarified that the remarks concerned the general situation at medical colleges and were not specific to the appellant.

The observations were made while considering an appeal against the order of the Sessions Court filed by Dr M Kodanda Ram, who is arrayed as the prime accused in the suicide abetment case of Dental College student Nithin Raj.

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"You discuss with the government, particularly, what is happening in Medical Colleges. In many cases, many are not even disclosing...Seeing a bright future, no student is ready to quarrel with the teachers and the college authorities. They are suffering. I think a committee is to be constituted, a secret report to be obtained on what is happening and what are the remedial measures," the court said.

The court further orally suggested the constitution of a Committee to inquire into the allegations and form an opinion, and then to issue guidelines or stipulations.

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During the hearing, the appellant argued in detail about the FIR relating to the loan-app allegation and the connected crime registered. It was submitted that the court had failed to appreciate the materials while dismissing the anticipatory bail application properly.

The victim's father, who is named as a respondent, attended the session in person and stated that the advocate he had appointed had relinquished the Vakalath, requesting time to appoint another advocate.

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The court thus granted time and posted the matter for further consideration on June 8.

Nithin, a first-year BDS student and a native of Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram, was found lying on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and hospital at the institution around 1.30 pm on April 10. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. The case took a serious turn after Nithin’s family alleged that he had been subjected to sustained harassment and casteist abuse by faculty members, including Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha. Audio clips purportedly supporting these claims also surfaced.

Dr Ram served as the Head of the Department of Dental Anatomy at Kannur Dental College, where Nithin Raj was enrolled, while Dr Sangeetha Nambiar worked as a professor there. The Session Court had previously denied Dr Ram's bail application, while granting pre-arrest bail to the second accused, Dr Sangeetha Nambiar.

The prosecution counsel argued about the reasons for the refusal to grant anticipatory bail to the accused and pointed out that the Sessions' Court had relied on the statements of Nithin's classmates in denying anticipatory bail to the accused.

The Session's Court had recorded that there is prima facie evidence suggesting that Nithin Raj committed suicide on account of the fact that he was called into the principal's room and interrogated by his teachers. The prosecution further stated that the behaviour of the accused has been attested by other classmates of Nitin Raj as well.

(With LiveLaw inputs)