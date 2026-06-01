Kannur: An alleged act of rash driving cut short the promising life of 23-year-old forensics student Arjun M K. Yet, amid their grief, his parents, Ganeshan M K and Thankamani, chose to donate his organs, giving a new lease of life to four patients.

As relatives, friends and neighbours awaited Arjun's body at his house in Valakkai near Chuzhali, a village in Chengalayi panchayat, there was not only grief over the loss of the young man but also pride in his family's decision to donate his organs.

According to the Sreekandapuram police, Arjun, returning home on his motorcycle, was knocked down by a pickup truck, coming from the Taliparamba side, around 2.35 am on May 29. The impact left Arjun with severe head injuries and extensive injuries to his right leg. Based on a complaint filed by his friend, Arun Raj, police booked the pickup driver for rash driving and causing grievous hurt under BNS.

Arjun was rushed to Aster MIMS Hospital, Kannur, where doctors fought to save his life. Despite intensive treatment, Arjun was declared brain dead on May 31, according to hospital officials.

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But his parents' decision to donate his organs transformed a tragedy into a lifeline for others waiting for transplants.

Through the coordinated efforts of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), Arjun's heart, liver and both kidneys were retrieved by transplant specialists.

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His heart was flown by air ambulance to Aster Medcity in Kochi, where it was transplanted into a 48-year-old patient from Malappuram. One kidney was allocated to a patient at Aster MIMS in Kannur, while the second kidney was transported to the Kozhikode Government Medical College. His liver was taken to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, enabling four patients to receive life-saving transplants.

Aster MIMS Chief Operating Officer Dr Anoop Nambiar said the successful retrieval and transportation of the organs required meticulous coordination involving transplant teams, K-SOTTO, police and other government agencies. Air ambulance services and green corridor arrangements were used to ensure the organs reached their destinations within the critical time window.

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Arjun is survived by his parents and his sister, Arya. In Valakkai, panchayat member Rajkumar said Arjun had recently completed his degree in forensic science and was looking forward to building a career in the field and supporting his father, Ganeshan, a driver, and mother Thankamani, who is a homemaker.

Chengalayi Panchayat President Vipina B P remembered Arjun as a socially conscious young man who was actively involved in community issues and worked as a gym trainer.

In February this year, 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta became Kerala's youngest organ donor after being declared brain dead following a road accident. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, consented to donate her organs, giving a new lease of life to four people.

