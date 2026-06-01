Dave Fiji, the Indian origin pilot, who died in a helicopter crash in Georgia, USA, just hours after his wedding, had been skeptical about the weather, his relatives in Kerala said. Dave died and his wife Jesni was injured after a helicopter carrying them to their resort crashed near Dawsonville, Georgia, around 10.35 pm local time on Friday. The pilot also died in the accident.

Dave was the son of Fiji George and Feba Fiji of Kaduvakuzhy, Muvattupuzha. His wife, Jesni, is the daughter of Sam Oommen and Sheela Oommen of Thavalavady, Edathua. The couple had tied the knot earlier that day at The Revere in Dawsonville. Following the reception, they boarded a Robinson R66 helicopter arranged by the company where Dave worked as a pilot. The aircraft was being flown by a colleague.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Dave’s relative Jose Chacko, a resident of Muvattupuzha, said Dave had expressed concerns about the weather before the flight. However, Dave chose to proceed, confident in his own aviation experience and that of his colleague. “Their parents waved them off and left. The family did not know about the crash for several hours. The helicopter went down in a forested area, making it difficult for rescuers to locate them,” he said.

Dave and Jesni at their wedding reception. Photo: Special Arrangement

The tragedy has left family members and relatives in Kerala in shock. Speaking to Onmanorama, Jeemol, a relative and principal of Ebenezer School, Vettoor, said the family had deep roots in Kaduvakuzhy and maintained close ties with their hometown despite settling in the United States.

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“Dave’s grandfather taught in the upper primary section of Ebeneser School until his retirement. After Fiji completed his B.Pharm degree, his father moved the family to the United States. There, he got married to Feba. Dave was born and brought up in the US,” she said. Jeemol recalled that Fiji and Feba had visited Kerala in January for wedding shopping and were excited about the upcoming marriage. Dave also has a younger sister, Jewel.

Jesni's parents had arranged a gathering for relatives and friends in Kerala at the TPM parish hall in Thalavady a day after the wedding, but it was called off following the tragedy.

Dave and Jesni pose with family at their wedding. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Dave’s father, Fiji George, told Atlanta News First that Dave had warned his colleague about the poor visibility. “Dave told his colleague there was zero visibility and that they normally do not fly in such conditions,” he said. He added that Dave had dreamed of flying since the age of 10 and later became a First Officer with Delta Air Lines.

Recounting what Jesni told the family, Fiji said she regained consciousness beneath the wreckage and found Dave lying on her chest. As a nurse, she realised he had passed away. Rescue teams located her nearly six hours after the crash. She is currently recovering from her injuries but remains devastated.

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According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Dawsonville at around 10.35 pm on May 29. Three people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation, with the NTSB leading the probe, the statement read.