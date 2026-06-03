The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-55 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DF 494191

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DE 592758

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Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DB 703913

Fourth prize: ₹5,000

0800, 1233, 2022, 3053, 3113, 3871, 4117, 4233, 4309, 4449, 4575, 5128, 5580, 5736, 7933, 8038, 9816, 9887, 9963

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Fifth prize: ₹2,000

1090, 1986, 2183, 4190, 8369, 8819

Sixth prize: ₹1,000

0648, 1077, 1829, 1857, 2075, 2342, 2653, 2702, 3940, 4508, 4690, 4879, 5268, 6156, 6525, 6701, 6785, 7125, 7238, 7308, 8234, 8899, 9024, 9383, 9909

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Seventh prize: ₹500

0045, 0102, 0120, 0235, 0295, 0350, 0442, 0578, 0625, 0740, 0805, 0827, 1153, 1163, 1210, 1442, 1609, 1628, 1750, 1805, 1951, 2242, 2597, 2610, 2777, 2837, 3019, 3071, 3135, 3234, 3505, 3597, 3727, 3777, 3865, 3972, 3990, 4094, 4109, 4234, 4372, 4424, 4597, 4657, 5120, 5266, 5850, 5868, 5954, 5996, 6131, 6392, 6458, 6573, 6663, 6808, 6874, 6923, 6926, 7068, 7070, 7124, 7429, 7773, 8146, 8177, 8250, 8519, 8806, 9062, 9180, 9203, 9279, 9771, 9895, 9942

Eighth prize: ₹200

0197, 0203, 0332, 0700, 0811, 0923, 0985, 1022, 1070, 1199, 1371, 1463, 1716, 1763, 2163, 2383, 2466, 2918, 3127, 3224, 3252, 3369, 3476, 3568, 3606, 3615, 3700, 3718, 3879, 3945, 3953, 3971, 4074, 4077, 4223, 4264, 4493, 4603, 4609, 4659, 4810, 4820, 4841, 4923, 4929, 4960, 5050, 5100, 5242, 5445, 5516, 5557, 5614, 5643, 5775, 5777, 6025, 6269, 6326, 6549, 6582, 6627, 6659, 6686, 6756, 6853, 6887, 7121, 7287, 7731, 7823, 7873, 7960, 7977, 8011, 8092, 8120, 8557, 8598, 8634, 8661, 8683, 8687, 8706, 8929, 8959, 9085, 9235, 9257, 9374, 9604, 9680, 9807, 9817, 9901, 9961

Ninth prize: ₹100

0383, 0609, 0659, 0796, 0833, 0849, 0941, 1059, 1128, 1176, 1261, 1372, 1416, 1471, 1611, 1615, 1662, 1855, 1892, 1913, 2044, 2186, 2270, 2303, 2414, 2511, 2516, 2553, 2567, 2579, 2651, 2762, 2858, 2873, 2933, 2969, 2982, 3035, 3090, 3124, 3203, 3205, 3215, 3284, 3292, 3331, 3341, 3417, 3578, 3747, 3816, 3874, 3924, 3995, 4096, 4104, 4288, 4330, 4388, 4389, 4470, 4513, 4516, 4595, 4747, 4903, 5137, 5236, 5290, 5337, 5456, 5473, 5636, 5660, 5753, 5859, 5884, 5925, 6236, 6351, 6425, 6508, 6564, 6617, 6676, 6705, 6737, 6738, 6846, 6855, 6904, 6994, 6999, 7000, 7081, 7085, 7352, 7381, 7425, 7512, 7581, 7623, 7714, 7770, 7889, 7894, 8091, 8152, 8204, 8292, 8305, 8522, 8670, 8740, 8773, 8864, 8951, 8977, 9044, 9081, 9106, 9255, 9265, 9272, 9318, 9322, 9518, 9528, 9572, 9619, 9641, 9822, 9848, 9885, 9891, 9897, 9916, 9975

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.