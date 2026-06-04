Kochi: A man estimated to be less than 40 years old, suffering from severe maggot-infested wounds and lying on the footpath near Ernakulam General Hospital, was finally admitted to the casualty department of the hospital on Thursday afternoon after a few passersby protested over what they described as official apathy.

The man, who is a homeless person, was found lying helpless on a footpath opposite the General Hospital, near the Kerala Water Authority office, in heavy rain. Witnesses said he was shivering uncontrollably, soaked through, and suffering from deep wounds on his head and legs that were crawling with brown-coloured maggots.

People alleged that despite repeated calls to the police and appeals to hospital authorities, the man remained unattended for nearly one-and-a-half hours before action was taken.

Ajmal Hamsa, an online taxi driver who witnessed the incident, said he was shocked by the condition in which the man was found.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the footpath right opposite the General Hospital, I saw a police officer arguing with two ladies. A person was lying down there, covered up in a lungi. Brown-coloured maggots were crawling all over his head and his legs. I asked the police officer, 'What is this, sir? What is going on here?' Then he replied, 'You don't need to concern yourself with that.’ After saying that, they straight away walked towards the hospital side,” Ajmal told Onmanorama.

Another witness, Jyothsna KJ, a local shop owner who was on her way to the railway station, said she repeatedly contacted the police control room seeking help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I dialled 100. When I called them, they said they had informed the control room and that someone would come. I stood there for about half an hour, but there was no response. So I called a second time. Then I called a third time. After the third call, four police officers arrived. They just looked at him and walked away. They didn't say a single word. I called about four times in total,” she said.

According to those present at the scene, police officers allegedly asked concerned citizens not to interfere when they questioned the delay in providing assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses also claimed that hospital security personnel and staff declined to arrange an ambulance or admit the man, citing the absence of a bystander who could take responsibility for him.

The stalemate ended only after more residents gathered at the spot and media organisations were alerted. Television crews soon arrived and began documenting the situation.

Shortly afterwards, a police officer and a hospital attendant brought a stretcher to the scene and shifted the shivering man into the hospital's casualty department.

Hospital says patient had earlier fled treatment

Responding to the allegations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ernakulam General Hospital said the patient had been brought to the hospital the previous day but had run away before treatment could be completed.

The hospital also claimed that the man appeared to be mentally unwell and had repeatedly refused medical care.

“That patient was brought here yesterday. I think he is mentally unwell. While he was getting down from the ambulance itself, he ran outside. We changed those wet clothes and tried to put good clothes on him, but he is not cooperating with any of that. There is some scar on his leg. Maybe he is someone who has undergone some medical procedure. It is from that scar that the maggots are coming now. So he is not even allowing us to dress that,” the PRO said.

Hospital authorities said the patient had since been restrained to facilitate treatment.

“After bringing him back again in the afternoon, we have now tied him down and kept him here. Medically, the wound has been dressed and cleaned, but there is no other issue except for this refusal to cooperate. He needs to be moved to some destitute home,” the PRO added.

However, witnesses disputed the hospital's account and alleged that the man had earlier been turned away because he had no bystander to accompany him.

Jyothsna said she made inquiries inside the hospital and was told that the patient had been brought there earlier in the day.

“I enquired about that inside the hospital. When I checked, they told me that he was brought to the hospital in the morning, but because there was no bystander to look after him, the hospital doctor sent him away without even dressing his wounds. At that time, he was shivering heavily with a fever. But they turned him away simply because he had no bystander,” she alleged.

However, the hospital authorities and police denied the allegations. “The police only took him to the hospital and there was no apathy. Hospital authorities said the patient was non-cooperative and fled the hospital,” said police sources.