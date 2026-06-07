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Idukki: The District Collector has issued a travel ban from 7 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday for the hilly areas of Idukki district in light of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The District Police Chief, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Sub Divisional Magistrates, and Tahsildars have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the ban. The decision has been made to prevent potential rain-related disasters, such as landslides and mudslides, amid continued heavy rainfall in the region.

Heavy rain continues to lash both the high-range and low-range regions of the district. A few incidents of trees falling, causing temporary traffic disruptions, have been reported.

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