Night travel banned in Idukki hilly areas from 7pm to 6am due to heavy rain
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A travel ban is in effect for hilly areas of Idukki district from 7 pm Sunday to 6 am Monday due to an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department.
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Authorities, including the District Police Chief and RTO, have been instructed to enforce the travel ban strictly.
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The ban aims to mitigate risks of landslides and mudslides caused by ongoing heavy rainfall in the district.
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Idukki: The District Collector has issued a travel ban from 7 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday for the hilly areas of Idukki district in light of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.
The District Police Chief, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Sub Divisional Magistrates, and Tahsildars have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the ban. The decision has been made to prevent potential rain-related disasters, such as landslides and mudslides, amid continued heavy rainfall in the region.
Heavy rain continues to lash both the high-range and low-range regions of the district. A few incidents of trees falling, causing temporary traffic disruptions, have been reported.