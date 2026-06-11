Alappuzha: All five police personnel accused in the Nava Kerala Sadas assault case appeared before the Crime Branch office in Alappuzha on Thursday for questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Among those questioned was S Anilkumar, who served as former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman. Speaking to reporters, Anilkumar maintained that the former Chief Minister's life was under threat during the incident. Security was tightened around the Crime Branch office ahead of the questioning. The other accused officers who appeared before the probe team were S Sandeep, V K Shaiju, R Arun and V V Vipin.

The questioning is being led by Alappuzha Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Shoukathali, who heads the SIT. The investigation is being carried out by Baiju Poulose, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Ernakulam (ATS), under the supervision of the SP.

Other members of the SIT include Inspector Tolson of Medical College Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram; Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan of Crime Branch Alappuzha; ASI Rajesh of Alappuzha South Police Station; SI Deenadayal Mallan of Crime Branch Alappuzha; and SI Amrutharaj SR of District Headquarters, Alappuzha.

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The questioning comes two days after the Alappuzha District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to the five officers in the case relating to the alleged assault on KSU and Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

District Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese granted pre-arrest bail to Anilkumar and members of the Chief Minister's security team, Sandeep, Shaiju, Arun and Vipin.

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The case stems from an incident on December 15, 2023, in Alappuzha, when KSU and Youth Congress activists staged a protest against the Chief Minister's convoy during the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme. The protesters were allegedly assaulted by members of the security team.

CM's gunman Anilkumar beats protesters who waved black flags. Photo: Manorama

In their anticipatory bail plea, Anilkumar and Sandeep argued that the protesters had moved dangerously close to the convoy, which was under Z-plus security cover. They contended that their actions were intended to neutralise a perceived threat to the Chief Minister, accompanying ministers and security personnel.

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The accused officers also claimed that the case was politically motivated and pointed out that they had no prior criminal record.

The officers approached the Sessions Court after the SIT added non-bailable charges, including Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide. They had initially sought anticipatory bail before a Magistrate Court but later withdrew their petitions and moved the Sessions Court after the additional charges were incorporated.

In a report submitted before the court, the SIT stated that the inclusion of Section 308 IPC was based on a detailed assessment of evidence collected during the investigation. The probe team said the decision followed discussions within the SIT, consultations with forensic medicine experts, and an evaluation of oral, documentary, electronic, medical and scientific evidence.