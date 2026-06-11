Kochi: A tipper lorry crashed into the railing of the two-km-long Kundannoor-Thevara bridge in Kochi on Thursday.

The vehicle remains precariously suspended on the bridge railing after the accident. According to preliminary reports, the driver jumped out of the lorry moments before it rammed into the railing, narrowly escaping injury.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and launched efforts to secure the vehicle and prevent further danger. The accident led to temporary disruption of traffic on the bridge.

After clearing the road and ensuring safety measures were in place, police allowed vehicles to resume using the bridge. No casualties have been reported so far.

Tipper lorry crashes into the railing of the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge. Photo: Special arrangement