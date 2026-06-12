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A 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Alappuzha Narcotics Cell, Shanthakumar of Mararikulam, was found hanging in a private lodge at Kizhakkenada, Guruvayur, on Friday.

He was missing since Thursday evening, following which the Alappuzha South Police registered a case earlier on Friday. His body was later found in a lodge in Guruvayur.

Preliminary information suggests that Shanthakumar had been facing financial issues related to the construction of his house. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

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