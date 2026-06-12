Repeated battery thefts hit Alappuzha's Edathua, Opposition stages protest
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'Widespread thefts of solar street light batteries have left significant areas of Edathua grama panchayat without illumination.',
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'Opposition panchayat members have staged protests, including a sit-in, due to alleged inaction from the ruling council.',
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'Over 25 batteries have been stolen across multiple wards, with some battery boxes also found damaged, and an investigation is reportedly underway with the police.'
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Edathua: A string of solar street light battery thefts has plunged large parts of Edathua grama panchayat into darkness, triggering protests from opposition members who allege inaction by the ruling council.
As part of the protest, panchayat members Jeemon Joseph and Vineetha staged a sit-in outside the panchayat office here on Thursday.
Batteries from solar street lights have been stolen across most wards in the local body, with more than 25 batteries already missing from various locations.
The latest incidents were reported on Monday night on the opposite bank of the Orthodox church in Ward 8 and near the bridge at Thayankari, where the road branches off towards Champakkulam. The thefts have been ongoing for over a month and a half, occurring at any time, day or night. In some locations, streetlight battery boxes were also found damaged.
Panchayat authorities, meanwhile, maintain that a complaint has been filed with the police and an investigation is underway.