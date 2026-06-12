A 67-year-old scooter rider, Eldhose Mathew, was killed after being hit by a private bus at Puthenpally Junction in Karinkunnam on Friday afternoon.

Eldhose, a native of Oliykkal, Shalyampara, Vellathooval, was on the Thodupuzha–Pala route around 3.30 pm when he attempted to cross the road to enter the opposite lane and was hit by a bus travelling towards Pala. He died on the spot.

Eldhose used to sell lottery tickets in Karinkunnam and was residing in a rented house in the Azhakumpara area.

His body was shifted to the District Hospital, Thodupuzha, for autopsy and will be handed over to relatives thereafter. He is survived by his children, Laiju and Lincy, and sons-in-law, Jiji and Ajayan.