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One person was killed while seven others were injured after a truck and a mini pickup collided at Kechery on the Kunnamkulam–Thrissur State Highway around 7 am on Friday. 

Nidhin of Thaikkoott House, Anakkal, died on the spot in the collision, which completely wrecked both vehicles and caused partial disruption to traffic in the area. The Kunnamkulam Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and led the rescue operation. Despite heavy rain hampering their efforts, rescue personnel cut open the mangled vehicles to free those trapped inside.

The injured were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Thrissur and Kunnamkulam for treatment. An investigation into the accident is underway.

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