Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-524 result today 16/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SJ 517126 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery, with the draw taking place in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, with substantial second and third prizes of ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively, though tax deductions apply.
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days, following specific procedures for larger prize amounts, including surrendering tickets and providing identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SJ 517126
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SG 315541
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SG 800412
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1005, 1342, 2090, 2123, 2576, 2636, 2807, 3982, 4027, 4050, 5769, 5855, 7448, 7764, 7796, 7805, 8011, 8234, 9288
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1901, 4168, 4515, 7689, 7735, 8807
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.