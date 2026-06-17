Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-57 result today 17/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DG 557857 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 lottery draw.
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The first prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction.
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The draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday at 3 pm.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DG-57 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DG 557857
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second Prize: ₹30 lakh - DG 240525
Third Prize: ₹5 lakh - DE 319667
Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
0273, 1145, 1371, 1490, 1562, 1745, 1921, 2378, 3965, 4353, 4373, 6804, 6867, 7399, 7850, 8171, 8453, 8550, 9869
Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
0752, 1295, 3815, 7400, 7561, 9734
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
0063, 1267, 1274, 1981, 2428, 3254, 3482, 3641, 4119, 4358, 4435, 4513, 4677, 4774, 5219, 5242, 5319, 5677, 5749, 5899, 7061, 7447, 7630, 8016, 9633
Seventh Prize: ₹500
0044, 0230, 0425, 0657, 0736, 0802, 0904, 0976, 1019, 1090, 1471, 1532, 1592, 1638, 1640, 1906, 2093, 2099, 2357, 2475, 2526, 2768, 2958, 3009, 3414, 3431, 3461, 3554, 3855, 4117, 4186, 4290, 4343, 4521, 4777, 5044, 5078, 5098, 5868, 5871, 5907, 5927, 5956, 6005, 6369, 6431, 6518, 6629, 6682, 6743, 6790, 6800, 6997, 7098, 7262, 7353, 7354, 7639, 8197, 8219, 8359, 8537, 8625, 8768, 8853, 8906, 8914, 9089, 9167, 9225, 9252, 9304, 9666, 9742, 9785, 9865
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0077, 0088, 0119, 0300, 0427, 0493, 0550, 0696, 0727, 0898, 1001, 1645, 1825, 1877, 1998, 2013, 2113, 2123, 2306, 2330, 2396, 2407, 2427, 2464, 2534, 2589, 2621, 2754, 2843, 2949, 3137, 3159, 3596, 4012, 4184, 4259, 4295, 4337, 4413, 4416, 4453, 4482, 4540, 4663, 4727, 4793, 4889, 4897, 4913, 4961, 5132, 5270, 5362, 5625, 5767, 5789, 5872, 6136, 6161, 6162, 6226, 6244, 6327, 6375, 6538, 6589, 6650, 6788, 6835, 6959, 7395, 7468, 7511, 7615, 7780, 7887, 7998, 8130, 8162, 8183, 8185, 8216, 8225, 8425, 8476, 8623, 8712, 8718, 8826, 9097, 9114, 9377, 9425, 9635, 9679, 9786