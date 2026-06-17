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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DG-57 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DG 557857
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second Prize: ₹30 lakh - DG 240525
Third Prize: ₹5 lakh - DE 319667

Fourth Prize: ₹5,000 
0273, 1145, 1371, 1490, 1562, 1745, 1921, 2378, 3965, 4353, 4373, 6804, 6867, 7399, 7850, 8171, 8453, 8550, 9869
Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
0752, 1295, 3815, 7400, 7561, 9734

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Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
0063, 1267, 1274, 1981, 2428, 3254, 3482, 3641, 4119, 4358, 4435, 4513, 4677, 4774, 5219, 5242, 5319, 5677, 5749, 5899, 7061, 7447, 7630, 8016, 9633

Seventh Prize: ₹500
0044, 0230, 0425, 0657, 0736, 0802, 0904, 0976, 1019, 1090, 1471, 1532, 1592, 1638, 1640, 1906, 2093, 2099, 2357, 2475, 2526, 2768, 2958, 3009, 3414, 3431, 3461, 3554, 3855, 4117, 4186, 4290, 4343, 4521, 4777, 5044, 5078, 5098, 5868, 5871, 5907, 5927, 5956, 6005, 6369, 6431, 6518, 6629, 6682, 6743, 6790, 6800, 6997, 7098, 7262, 7353, 7354, 7639, 8197, 8219, 8359, 8537, 8625, 8768, 8853, 8906, 8914, 9089, 9167, 9225, 9252, 9304, 9666, 9742, 9785, 9865

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Eighth Prize: ₹200 
0077, 0088, 0119, 0300, 0427, 0493, 0550, 0696, 0727, 0898, 1001, 1645, 1825, 1877, 1998, 2013, 2113, 2123, 2306, 2330, 2396, 2407, 2427, 2464, 2534, 2589, 2621, 2754, 2843, 2949, 3137, 3159, 3596, 4012, 4184, 4259, 4295, 4337, 4413, 4416, 4453, 4482, 4540, 4663, 4727, 4793, 4889, 4897, 4913, 4961, 5132, 5270, 5362, 5625, 5767, 5789, 5872, 6136, 6161, 6162, 6226, 6244, 6327, 6375, 6538, 6589, 6650, 6788, 6835, 6959, 7395, 7468, 7511, 7615, 7780, 7887, 7998, 8130, 8162, 8183, 8185, 8216, 8225, 8425, 8476, 8623, 8712, 8718, 8826, 9097, 9114, 9377, 9425, 9635, 9679, 9786

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