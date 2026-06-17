It was meant to be him. Messi. Leo Messi. The man who delivered Argentina their third FIFA World Cup title in 2022 has kicked off their goal-scoring campaign in the 2026 edition against Algeria.

The World Champions were leading their Group J opener against the African side, 1-0, at half time, at the Kansas City Stadium.

The goal -- no, call it a Golazo -- was netted in typical Messi style. The iconic No 10 collected the ball in the middle and Algeria were guilty of providing space and time to the most dangerous man in such a situation.

Messi surged forward to the edge of the box and unleashed a left-foot curler. There was enough power in the shot that even with a pair of firm hands from a certain Luca 'Zidane', son of the legendary Zizou, in the Algerian goal, the ball nestled in the back of the net.

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That was goal No 14 for the Messiah in World Cups, drawing him level with France's hero Kylian Mbappe and the iconic German Gerd Muller. Messi and Mbappe are just a goal shy of World Cup-winner Ronaldo's 15 strikes, and two behind record-holder Miroslav Klose of Germany.

Algeria have not been shy, just not too expressive, and have kept their defensive shape at least centrally, wary of the threat Messi poses in counterattacks. Toward the end of the first half, their exciting attackers Amine Gouiri and Anis Hadj Moussa dribbled into the box from either side, but could not find an opening.

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Earlier, both Argentina and Algeria had a goal apiece disallowed following VAR intervention. Offside was the reason on both occasions.